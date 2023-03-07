Google I/O 2023 will be on May 10th

Google has announced its annual I/O conference will begin on May 10th. The company says it’ll be “broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is open to everyone online” and that you can register to attend today.

This year, the biggest expectations revolve around all of the artificial intelligence technology Google is developing. Expect news about Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT, as well as other products to generate images, write code for apps, or test product prototypes.

The Google I/O 2023 landing page, which looks curiously similar to a tablet or foldable device UI. Image: Google

The conference is typically where we’ll get information about the next version of Android — which Google has already previewed for developers — as well as where we’ll see various hardware announcements. Android and Chrome are now operating on screens of all sizes, from wrists to the TV and everything in between, so there’s plenty of room for speculation.