Google honors Betty White with a tribute on her 100th birthday

Were she still alive, Betty White would be celebrating her 100th birthday today. In honor of that occasion, Google is celebrating the actor’s life. Type White’s full name into the company’s search engine and you’ll be treated to a special graphic. “Thank you for being a friend,” the tribute reads, referencing White’s most famous role, as rose petals fall from the top of the screen. White passed away of natural causes at the age of 99 on December 31st. White’s decades-long career was full of highlights that included starring roles on popular sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. In 2010, she also hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 88. Google

