Google hasn’t announced the Pixel 7A but someone already has it

I can’t quite say it was inevitable, but — in some of the least surprising yet amusing tech news in the world — a Vietnam gadget enthusiast has managed to obtain a developer unit of the unannounced Pixel 7A smartphone.

But I digress. Vietnam’s Zing News (via Droid Life) has some stellar snapshots of the new phone, showing that it’s clearly different from the existing Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and its predecessor, the Pixel 6A. It’s got the distinctive metal camera bar found on the 7-series phones but with a smaller 6.1-inch display and twin 12-megapixel cameras instead of the 50-megapixel main sensor on the 7 and 7 Pro. You can see two antenna cuts on the top instead of one, spaced closer together than on the Pixel 6A, with a glass and metal frame.

We haven’t seen this combo of antenna cuts and metal camera shelf before. Image: Zing News

There’s still no 3.5mm audio jack, only a single SIM slot, and it’s not clear if the device has eSIM. But it’ll likely still have IP67 water and dust resistance since Google’s got an O-ring on the SIM tray.

Intriguingly, the owner told Zing News that it has an option to refresh the screen at 90Hz, which would be a big improvement for Google’s midrange phone. Modders discovered that the earlier Pixel 6A technically shipped with a 90Hz screen — mine is running at 90Hz right now — but Google has yet to officially support it, and the mod gives my screen an annoying green tint.

Here’s hoping, but don’t be surprised if the 90Hz refresh rate and the neat pattern beneath this phone’s glass back are both exclusive to the developer prototype. Zing News says Google remotely locked the phone after screenshots leaked on the web. Pro tip: don’t post screenshots that show your device’s unique serial number.