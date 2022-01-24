Google has a cute little Wordle Easter egg

Wordle, the viral word game where you guess a 5-letter word, is everywhere. It’s in group chats, in Slack threads, and all over social media. There are Wordle clones, and clever spins on the format. Someone — in a major asshole move — even created a Twitter bot that spoiled Wordle for avid players.

But here’s something a little more pure: Google, the search engine, has a cute little Easter egg for players searching for the game. Here, give it a go:

Open Google Type in Wordle Hit enter

From there, you’ll see the Easter egg at the top left-hand corner. I don’t think this is considered a spoiler: The word is “Google” — yes, six letters. The little puzzle is “solved,” after the animation runs through a few words: “Column” to “Goalie” to “Google.”

It’s small, but a lovely little ode to the game that’s strewn green, yellow, and gray boxes all over our Twitter feeds. Wordle is free-to-play and accessible via browsers, and words only change once per day. Everyone’s got the same word, which makes the game fun for sharing — arguably, that’s part of the reason it’s gone so viral. It’s a quick, wholesome way to play a game with the rest of the world.