Google Fiber workers successfully Unionize in Kansas City

In a tally with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) this afternoon, Google Fiber customer service workers — jointly employed by Google parent Alphabet and staffing agency BDS Connected Solutions — voted 9 to 1 to form a union. They’ll be represented by the Alphabet Workers Union, an arm of the Communications Workers of America.

Workers at the store, which operates out of Kansas City, Missouri, told The Hamden Journal back in January that they were feeling left out of important workplace conversations, especially around safety and staffing.

This story is developing…