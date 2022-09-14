Google fails to overturn EU Android antitrust ruling but reduces its fine by 5 percent

Google has failed to convince Europe’s General Court to overturn the Commission’s ruling on its Android antitrust case and its decision to slap the company with a €4.3/US$4.3 billion fine. The General Court upheld the Commission’s original ruling back in 2018 that Google used its dominant position in the market to impose restrictions on manufacturers that make Android phones and tablets. It did, however, reduce the fine a bit, deciding that €4.125 (US$4.121 billion) is the more appropriate amount based on its findings.

The Commission previously found that Google acted illegally by making it mandatory for Android manufacturers to pre-install its apps and its search engine. By doing so, EU said that the company was able to “cement its dominant position in general internet search” and had prevented

Developing…