Google denies Bard was trained with ChatGPT data

Google’s Bard hasn’t exactly had an impressive debut — and The Information is reporting that the company is so interested in changing the fortunes of its AI chatbots, it’s forcing its DeepMind division to help the Google Brain team beat OpenAI with a new initiative called Gemini. The Information’s report also contains the potentially staggering thirdhand allegation that Google stooped so low as to train Bard using data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, scraped from a website called ShareGPT.

But Google is firmly and clearly denying that: “Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” spokesperson Chris Pappas tells The The Hamden Journal.