Google Chrome is getting new Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes

Google’s Chrome desktop web browser has two new performance modes — Memory Saver and Energy Saver — available starting today. The new modes allow users to reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 30 percent and extend battery life when a device is running low on power, according to Google.

Memory Saver mode frees up memory from tabs that aren’t currently in use, which should provide a smoother browsing experience. You can also mark important websites as exempt from Memory Saver to keep them operating at max performance.

Memory Saver mode uses up to 30 percent less memory when active. Image: Google

Energy Saver mode optimizes potential battery life by limiting background activity and visual effects (such as smooth scrolling) on websites with animations or videos when a device running Chrome is reduced to 20 percent battery. Although it’s not clear how long the battery life could potentially be extended, every minute counts when you forget your charger.

Energy Saver mode restricts power to website effects running in the background when your device hits 20 percent battery, extending how the remaining power can be used before charging. Image: Google