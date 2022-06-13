Google Calendar invite redesign goes for a clearer and more modern look

The next time a Google Calendar invitation lands in your inbox, you may notice that it looks a little different. Google announced on Monday that it is making updates to the emails it sends out for calendar events, tweaking them to look more modern and to surface important information quickly.

Google says if an organizer updates an event, the new design will also show you the old information. For example, if an event changes from 1PM to 2PM, you’ll see the 1PM start time crossed out below the new information to give you a better idea of what exactly is happening to your schedule. Google will also tell you what’s changed about an event right up at the top, so you can immediately know what to look for.

Google says this change should roll out to everyone by the end of the month. While those who manage their calendars through third-party tools like Fantastical or Outlook probably won’t get much out of it (indeed, my email app doesn’t even display these types of emails, it instead turns them into a calendar view), for those using the Gmail web interface, it should be a nice little quality of life improvement.