Google and ADT team up for new Nest-integrated security tools

It’s been three years since Google and security firm ADT to develop Nest-integrated products, and we’re finally seeing the fruits of this team-up. ADT just announced a under the ADT Self Setup umbrella, and each of these products boasts deep integration with the Google Nest platform.

The ADT Self Setup system includes components from both companies. On the ADT side, they just announced a slew of compatible products like door and window sensors, standalone motion sensors, smoke detectors, temperature sensors, flooding sensors and a keypad to make adjustments. Additionally, ADT will soon offer a keychain remote for even more control options.

All of these products connect via a centralized hub with a built-in keyboard, a siren, and full battery backup in the case of a power outage. Each of the above components offers full integration with nearly every Google Nest device, including the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest WiFi Router and various indoor and outdoor cameras. Smart displays like the are also supported.

ADT

What does this mean exactly? You can make adjustments to the Nest devices via the ADT+ app, simplifying your setup, and you will receive specialized notifications from Nest cameras and doorbells whenever they detect activity. These notifications will even alert you to the type of activity, such as a person rooting around or a neighborhood dog giving your porch a good sniff.

Customers can also use the app to create unique routines and automations that combine the features of both Nest and ADT security products. ADT says these routines will be useful for setting doors to lock on a schedule and lights to turn on or off, among other functions.

Users can receive more benefits by opting into ADT’s smart monitoring system, which is priced at $25 each month. The subscription gets you video verification, in which ADT representatives analyze footage when an alarm is tripped, and 24/7 monitoring. We reached out to ADT and they said the products can be used without a paid monitoring plan, though not all features will be available. As such, the company “strongly recommends customers subscribe in order to get the best protection and experience from their system.”

In the meantime, the system is available for purchase starting today. A bare-bones pack including just the control hub costs $180, while a starter package that includes the hub, a Nest Doorbell, and several related sensors clocks in at $480. Finally, an ultra-premium package at $580 ships with everything mentioned above, plus a second-generation Nest Hub.