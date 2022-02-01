Google adds National Domestic Violence Hotline to search results

Google search results for domestic violence-related topics now show a box with contact information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the tech giant and the hotline announced today.

Searching terms like “domestic violence” and “boyfriend hit me” in the United States generates the box, which includes the phone number for the hotline, a direct link to the online chat services, and a direct link to place a call. “This will help survivors, especially those in crisis, get the information and connection to the 24/7 support they need quickly and with less scrolling,” said Crystal Justice, chief external affairs officer at The National Domestic Violence Hotline, in a blog post.

The hotline offers support 24 hours a day. The phone and chat services are available in English and Spanish and in 200 other languages through interpreters.

Intimate partner violence affects one in four women and one in seven men over the course of their lives. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated risk factors for domestic violence, like economic stress, depression, and alcohol use, leading to spikes in cases.