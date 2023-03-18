Good Burger 2 will hit Paramount Plus later this year

It’s official: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reunite for a Good Burger sequel that’s set to hit Paramount Plus later this year. The duo revealed the news during a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, noting that they will start filming in the summer.

Good Burger 2 takes place in a present-day version of the fictional fast food restaurant of the same name, with Thompson reprising his role as Dexter Reed and Mitchell as Ed, the store’s hilariously oblivious cashier. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

The original Good Burger premiered in 1997 as a spinoff of the Good Burger sketch in All That, the Nickelodeon comedy series both Thompson and Mitchell starred in. Judging by the film’s description, it doesn’t look like anyone else in the original cast, such as Linda Cardellini or Sinbad, is returning for the sequel.

It will retain some of Good Burger’s original writers, however, as Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert will serve as the sequel’s writers and executive producers. Meanwhile, Phil Traill of The Middle and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will direct.

This won’t be Thompson and Mitchell’s first time reprising their Good Burger roles. The two reunited during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015, and Mitchell took on the role of Ed in the short-lived All That reboot that premiered in 2019. Thompson and Mitchell have been hinting heavily at a Good Burger sequel since then and teased the finished script last year.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson says in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!”