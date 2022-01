GOG’s New Year Sale includes deals on ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3’

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

PC gamers who are looking for a bargain (or a game or two to keep them going until ) might wish to take a gander at GOG’s . There are many repeat deals from , but it’s still worth checking out the discounts, as you can save up to 90 percent on more than 2,500 games. Among them is , which is 50 percent off at $30.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 at GOG – $30

While the first-person RPG had a notoriously rocky debut, CD Projekt Red has fixed some of the game’s many bugs over the last 13 months. The studio plans to roll out the next major update for all platforms .

is 80 percent off during the sale. You can pick up one of the most highly regarded RPGs of the last decade for $8. Control Ultimate Edition is down 70 percent to $12 as well. The bundle includes the excellent base game as well as both expansions.

Elsewhere, you can scoop up for $14.80 (63 percent off) and for $12 (70 percent off). These barely scratch the surface of the deals, which include a ton of indie games and franchises like Batman Arkham and Bioshock. You can check out the entire at GOG.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.