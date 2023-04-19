Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees the two giants team up next year

Godzilla and Kong are coming back to theaters, this time in a team-up movie. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was revealed as the latest movie in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse movie series on Wednesday with a small teaser video that showed off the movie’s title.

The New Empire is a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, but it will go in a slightly different direction than that movie by having the two giant monsters join forces. According to Legendary Pictures’ description, the two will be forced to work together to battle “a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone.”

Godzilla x Kong will be directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed Godzilla vs. Kong, and written by Wingard’s frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. The two worked together on several previous movies like The Guest and You’re Next. Godzilla x Kong will also add Dan Stevens (star of The Guest), Fala Chen, and Rachel House to the series’ cast. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released in theaters on March 15, 2024.