Godzilla and the Titans to reunite in new Apple TV Plus series

Though Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong made waves last summer by debuting on HBO Max and quickly becoming one of the platform’s top performing features, the next time we see the titanic monster and his fellow kaiju, they’ll be calling new streamer home: Apple Plus.

On Thursday, Apple Plus announced that it has greenlit a new live-action series set in Legendary’s Monsterverse from co-creators Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction, writer of Marvel’s Hawkeye run that the recent Disney Plus series heavily draws from. Along with Black and Fraction, Toho’s Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita and Safe House Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are set to executive produce.

Set after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, the new untitled series is said to feature Godzilla, a number of the Titans, and yet another human family whose interpersonal dramas audiences are meant to care about even though the literal monsters are what everyone’s really interested in. According to Apple, the new human family at the center of this show will have deep, mysterious connections to Monarch, the villainous organization responsible for driving Godzilla and Kong to brawl with one another when last we saw them.

Considering how humans have pretty consistently dragged the Monsterverse’s features down in the past, the series is going to have to find a way to legitimately make their plots here feel like more than distractions from the good stuff (read: monster fights). But depending on which monsters show up and how they fight, it might be worth slogging through a little bit of ground level human humdrum when the show debuts.

Currently, there’s been no word on when the new Monsterverse series will begin production.