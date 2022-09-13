God of War Ragnarok’s new Sony State of Play trailer released

God of War Ragnarok got one more trailer — and maybe not the last — before the long-awaited sequel’s launch comes due in November. The trailer, comprising both pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, gives a little more insight on the story facing Kratos and his son Atreus.

Kratos is on the move for vengeance again; Atreus is keeping secrets from him; and everyone seems to have buckets full of moral contempt for what Kratos has done with his life. There’s also Freya, Thor, some Valkyries, and a real cool shot of Atreus firing an arrow at an eclipse, which apparently is how the end times are going to begin.

There will also be a special edition DualSense controller launching at the same time, Nov. 9. The blue-and-white controller carries the wolf and bear emblem on the DualSense’s trackpad.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio previously unveiled a variety of editions for God of War Ragnarok, which range from the standard edition (which costs $59.99 on PS4, $69.99 on PS5) and a “launch edition” that includes Risen Snow armor and tunic cosmetics for Kratos and Atreus, respectively, to the spared-no-expense Jötnar Edition. That ultra deluxe version includes the game, a set of pins, Brok’s dice set, a 16-inch Mjölnir replica, and much more.

God of War Ragnarok is said to be the finale of the franchise’s Norse saga, which started with 2018’s adventure for Kratos and Atreus, God of War. Prior to that game, Kratos hacked his way through the Greek pantheon of gods using great vengeance and furious anger over the course of six games released across PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable.