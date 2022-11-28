God of War Ragnarok Wishing Well location and rewards list

God of War Ragnarök is full of surprises, and the Wishing Well is one of its most interesting secrets. Found deep within an optional area up north in Vanaheim, this spot allows you to trade some rare crystals for all sorts of rewards — from materials to a brand new armor set.

If you’re planning to dive into the post-game as well equipped as possible, some of the reward materials from this area are crucial to getting your gear up to rank 9. As such, we’ll explain how to find the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarök and detail all the rewards you can get from it.

Where to find the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarök

First of all, you’re going to need access to the Crater, an optional area in Vanaheim. To do so, advance through the main story until “Creatures of Prophecy” main mission. Once you complete it, you’ll be able to start the “Scent of Survival” side quest. That mission will give you access to the Crater.

Now, the Crater has an optional area down south called The Jungle, which unlocks the “Return of the River” side quest. To get there, head over to the western side of the Plains and head down south. You have to do this during nighttime, so use the Celestial Altar if you need to. As you make your way through the path downwards, you’ll see an entrance of the cave with two dragon head lanterns on each side — that’s the spot.

Expect a few enemies inside, and once you’re done, head over to the end of the corridor. There is a “window” on the left side that’s currently blocked by wood. Tear it down and hop on the platform to get to the Jungle area. After a brief walk, you’ll automatically gain access to “Return of the River.”

This side quest has you heading over toward the blocked canyon. It’s a fairly simple ordeal — first, you’ll have to take down some vines that are preventing you to use an elevator (use sigil arrows and the Blades of Chaos) to head upwards. Then, throw a spear to the rock against the wall on the right and detonate it to open a path through which you can squeeze.

Once in this open area, take care of the enemies around and use sigil arrows again to destroy the vines on the wall. After that’s settled, use the mechanism to move the platforms and let the water pass through the other side. That’s a wrap on “Return of the River.”

Now, remember that Ogre that was bothering you close to the mystic gateway near the Jungle’s entrance? You can now use your boat to navigate around that platform and actually confront them. Doing so will allow you to use a chain and open the gate nearby.

Make your way through the cave and you’ll end up in the Wishing Well.

How God of War Ragnarök’s Wishing Well works

As pretty as the area is, the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarök isn’t that complex to use. If you’ve spent some time roaming around the Crater and its adjacent regions, you’ve likely gathered some Crystalline, a material that’s unique to the northern areas of Vanaheim. Once you have a few crystals, you can head over to the well and press the button prompt to toss them inside. The game automatically uses all the ones you have in our inventory, so there’s no need to repeat the action several times on each visit.

That’s pretty much it! As for the material, you can find Crystalline shards around the Crater in God of War Ragnarök. There are a few in the Wishing Well itself as a reward, but most of them are scattered throughout the Jungle, the Plains, and the Crater proper.

I recommend keeping verticality in mind when searching for these shards, as some will be hanging from ceilings or cave walls. Most of them, however, tend to be in plain sight — whenever you spot an orange glow, make sure to shatter it. The small ones grant you one Crystalline, while the bigger shards give you at least two of them a pop.

God of War Ragnarök Wishing Well rewards list

The main use of the Wishing Well is to obtain Purified Crystalline, so you can actually use the material you’ve gathered from the shards around the Crater to craft high-rank armor. But that’s far from the only benefit.

Here are all the rewards for using the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarök:

Purified Crystalline

Plackart of Fallen Stars (chest armor)

Bracers of Fallen Stars (wrist armor)

Waist Guard of Fallen Stars (waist armor)

Runic Hailstone Knob (axe attachment)

Celestial Panacea (amulet enchantment)

Gleaming Crystal

Shining Crystal

Sparkling Crystal

Asgardian Ingot

Petrified Bone

Luminous Alloy

Hacksilver

Again, unless you’ve obtained a ton of Crystalline beforehand, it’s likely that you’ll have to visit the Wishing Well a few times to gather the complete Fallen Stars armor set. Then, you can just keep on tossing Crystalline whenever you’re in need of the resources above, as well as a ton of Hacksilver.