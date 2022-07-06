God of War: Ragnarok is launching on November 9th

God of War: Ragnarok, one of Sony’s biggest games of the year, now has an official release date. Sony announced today that Ragnarok will be hitting both the PS4 and PS5 on November 9th. In addition to the release date news, the developer also put out a new CG trailer that teases out some of the story. Here’s the somewhat ominous description:

Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…

The game was originally scheduled to release in 2021, but was later bumped to 2022. “We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families,” developer Santa Monica Studio said in a tweet announcing the delay. Sony revealed the first trailer for Ragnarok a few months later.