God of War Ragnarok full trophy list, hidden trophies: How to platinum

As with all PlayStation games, God of War Ragnarök has a full list PlayStation trophies, including a platinum one. Ragnarök’s platinum trophy — earned by successfully unlocking all of the game’s other trophies — is called “the Bear and the Wolf.”

Trophies are categorized by their challenge factor, from bronze (easiest) to silver (medium-est) to gold (hardest). Around half are publicly viewable on your console’s dashboard, and they’ll show you the exact tasks you need to complete to earn them. But the other half are hidden, meaning you won’t know the parameters of them unless you complete them inadvertently (or, y’know, look at a guide like this). We’ve bisected this guide accordingly, in order to preserve potential spoilers.

Without further ado, here’s the full God of War Ragnarök trophy list for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, plus what you need to do to unlock them.

God of War Ragnarök trophy list

The Bear and the Wolf (Platinum) – Collect all Trophies

The Librarian (Bronze) – Collect all of the Books

The Curator (Bronze) – Collect all of the Artifacts

How it Started (Bronze) – Equip an Enchantment

Spit Shine (Bronze) – Upgrade one piece of armor

Knock off the Rust (Bronze) – Purchase a Skill

Spartan Ways (Silver) – Remember the Spartan teachings

Full Belly (Silver) – Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

Phalanx (Silver) – Obtain all Shields

Collector (Silver) – Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts

Dragon Slayer (Silver) – Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set

How it’s Going (Silver) – Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

Ready for Commitment (Gold) – Fully upgrade one armor set

Note: The following trophies are all hidden. By their nature, the descriptions of their unlock conditions contain spoilers (some obvious, some less so). Consider yourself warned.

God of War Ragnarök hidden trophies