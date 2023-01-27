God of War Ragnarök for the PS5 is on sale for $48 at CDKeys

Winter is an ideal time for many things — gaming included. And if you’re currently looking for a PlayStation 5 title to carry you through the cooler months, God of War Ragnarök is on sale via CDKeys for just $47.99, a $22 discount and the title’s steepest price cut to date.

Despite its delays and rocky development, God of War Ragnarök was one of our favorite PS5 games of 2022. The blockbuster exclusive is bold and ambitious, much like its 2018 predecessor, with great set pieces, solid combat, and a tearjerker of a story that helped it rack up numerous awards since its debut in November. As my colleague Ash Parrish put it in her review, the third-person action title offers “the very best of what video games can be in both narrative and gameplay.” Plus, with a live-action adaptation officially headed for the small screen, there’s never been a better time to familiarize yourself with Kratos & Co.

$ 48 While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.

Shifting away from games to tablet accessories, we’re currently seeing a terrific deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which you can pick up in white on Amazon for $299.99 ($50 off). For the unfamiliar, the foldable keyboard magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro, outfitting it with the kind of trackpad you’d find on a MacBook. It also lets you angle your tablet for a more optimal viewing experience.

The sturdy backlit keyboard doesn’t just fit the newer M2 and M1-powered iPad Pros, either. It works with older models as well — all the way back to the third-gen iPad Pro released in 2018 — and makes for an enjoyable typing experience across the board, whether you plan on using it to draft long emails or carry out other tasks once reserved for traditional laptops.

$ 300 Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro lets you angle the tablet how you see fit. It also provides a USB-C port, backlit keys, and a trackpad.

If you’ve been wanting to buy a magnetic charger for your iPhone, Belkin’s BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless charger is a budget-friendly option that has hit an all-time low of $13.99 ($16 off) at Amazon and Target. It’s one of our favorite magnetic Qi chargers, particularly if you typically charge your phone while sleeping.

The BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless juices phones at a slower 7.5W rate than MagSafe-certified chargers like the 15W Belkin BoostCharge Pro, sure, but keep in mind your iPhone will likely automatically reduce its charge speed overnight even if you’re using a faster 15W alternative. Belkin’s affordable option is a good way to save some money, especially since it comes with a 20W USB-C power adapter and six-foot cable.

$ 14 Belkin’s BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless charging puck can charge a MagSafe-compatible iPhone at a respectable 7.5W speed. Its lengthy USB-C cable also ensures you’ll have enough slack to use your phone while charging.

Outdoorsy, athletic types who want the most feature-rich Apple Watch on the market might want to take a look at today’s deal on the Apple Watch Ultra. Right now, you can pick up the LTE-equipped wearable with a white band and two years of AppleCare Plus for $799.99 at Amazon (a $100 value). That’s a new all-time low on the bundle, which gives you a bit more peace of mind when wearing Apple’s durable smartwatch (and far cheaper repair costs).

As for the watch itself, the Ultra is Apple’s most rugged and capable wearable yet, with multiday battery life and other advanced features catered toward hardcore active types. There’s a sensor for measuring diving metrics, for instance, as well as a siren in case you get injured or lost while outside. Just be aware that, at 49mm, it may not be well suited for petite wrists, and it currently lacks offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation. Read our review.

$ 800 With a 49mm titanium case, the Apple Watch Ultra is the largest of Apple’s new wearables. It has an action button, three mics, a built-in dive computer, night mode, an estimated 36 hours of regular battery life, and newly designed bands meant to meet the rigors of heavy outdoor usage.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 4K TV for Super Bowl Sunday, we’re starting to see some good deals pop up. Right now, for instance, TCL’s latest 5-Series Roku TV is nearly matching its lowest price to date in a number of configurations. The 55-inch model, for example, is going for $369.99 ($130 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. If you prefer a bigger model, the 65-inch configuration is also available at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $499.99 ($200 off).

Regardless of size, the 5-Series is notable for its price-to-performance ratio. It offers solid image quality and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, along with access to a wide range of streaming services. It’s not the most gamer-friendly set — it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate — but it does offer low-impact latency and VRR support as well as support for all the major voice assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, etc.) and Roku’s dead-simple interface.

$ 370 TCL’s 5-Series Roku TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, though it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

A few additional ways to save…