God of War Ragnarok cast: Who plays Kratos, Odin, Atreus, and Thor?

God of War Ragnarök, out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, wraps up Kratos’ time in Norse mythology, giving the Greek god-slayer and his boy Atreus all-new gods, giants, and supernatural creatures to meet (and occasionally kill). It’s a bigger game than 2018’s God of War soft reboot, and thus features a bigger cast full of names you may know and voices you definitely recognize.

If there’s a particular “Who is that guy?” or “Where do I know her from?” voice that’s vexing you, we’re here to help — especially if you haven’t been keeping up with casting announcements and leaks, or feel like scrolling through various IMDB profiles and God of War Ragnarök’s lengthy credits.

Who plays Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarök?



If you played the previous God of War, plenty of actors return from that game. Kratos is once again played by Christopher Judge. The same goes for the talent behind Atreus (Sunny Suljic), Freya (Danielle Bisutti), Brok (Robert Craighead), Sindri (Adam J. Harrington), and Mimir (Alastair Duncan).

Who plays Thor and Odin in God of War Ragnarök?



Early on in the game, players meet both Thor and Odin. Thor, teased at the true ending of God of War (2018), is played by Ryan Hurst, who you may recognize as Opie from Sons of Anarchy, Beta from The Walking Dead, or Li’l Foster Farrell from Outsiders. But Hurst has done a ton of TV roles, so if that’s not where you know him from, check out his filmography.

Odin is played by Richard Schiff. Yes, Toby Ziegler from The West Wing. Schiff is also known for his roles as Dr. Aaron Glassman from The Good Doctor, and dozens of other TV and film roles. But yeah, that’s Toby. As Odin!

Who plays Tyr and Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök?



Relatively early on, players also meet Tyr, the Norse god of war. He’s portrayed by Ben Prendergast, who is recognizable for his other video game roles: as Fuse from Apex Legends and Patroclus, the downtrodden warrior and romantic partner of Achilles, from Supergiant Games’ Hades.

As previously revealed, Angrboda is played by Laya DeLeon Hayes, who is most recognizable for her role on kids show Doc McStuffins as freakin’ Doc McStuffins! Hayes is also known for her work on The Equalizer (the Queen Latifah incarnation) and as the voice of Jing in the Kung Fu Panda TV series.

Who’s in the rest of the God of War Ragnarök cast?



We’re getting into character spoiler territory from here on in, but if you know your Norse mythology, there shouldn’t be too many surprises.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/PlayStation Studios

Heimdall is here, and he’s played by Scott Porter, whom you may know as Jason Street from Friday Night Lights, Rex Racer from Speed Racer, or George from Hart of Dixie. Porter has also done a ton of voice work, playing Marvel and DC characters like Star-Lord, Winter Soldier, Robin, Nightwing, and Cyclops.

Ratatoskr, the squirrel who tends to Yggdrasil, is voiced by SungWon Cho. Come on, you know this guy: ProZD! Cho also voices FL4K in Borderlands 3, Holst in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Kage in Ranking of Kings. (Also voicing Ratatoskr, but credited as the Bitter Squirrel, is veteran voice actor Troy Baker.)

Sif is played by Emily Rose, who played the role of Audrey in Syfy’s supernatural series Haven but who you probably recognize as the voice of Elena from Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games.

Laufey is played by Deborah Ann Woll, the actor behind Jessica Hamby on True Blood and Karen Page in Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil, The Defenders, and Punisher.

Lunda is voiced by Milana Vayntrub, who you definitely know as Lily from a bunch of AT&T TV commercials and might be recognized as the voice of Squirrel Girl in various Marvel projects.

Beyla is voiced by Morla Gorrondona, and you may recognize her as the voice of Eris Morn from Destiny, the narrator from the Moss games, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Sinmara is played by Janina Gavankar, the prolific actor who starred as Iden Verso in Star Wars Battlefront 2, Meredith on The Mysteries of Laura, Luna in True Blood, and Papi on The L Word.

Thrud is played by Mina Sundwall, best known for her role as Penny Robinson on the Netflix series Lost in Space.

Freyr is played by Brett Dalton, who played Grant Ward/Hive on Agents of SHIELD.

Hildisvini is played by James Mathis III, a veteran voice actor who frequently plays Black Panther/T’Challa in games and animation.

Durlin is played by Usman Ally, a character actor whose roles include stretches on A Series of Unfortunate Events, Suits, and Veep.

The rest of the cast includes: