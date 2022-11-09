God of War Ragnaok Svartalfheim guide: All Odin’s Ravens, Nornir Chests

God of War Ragnarök is the follow up to Santa Monica Studio’s triumphant God of War (2018) reboot. But unlike in 2018, you can visit all nine realms in Ragnarök. One of the first — and biggest — realms you’ll visit is one that was locked in Ragnarök’s predecessor: Svartalfheim, home of the dwarves. Here you’ll go on an adventure to rescue Tyr, the Norse god of war. However, just because you’re on a rescue mission doesn’t mean you can’t stop for some sweet loot on the way.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to find all of the collectibles in Svartalfheim, from each Nornir Chest down to every last one of Odin’s Ravens.

Note: This guide will show you everything that you can do on your first visit to Svartalfheim. As you might expect, you’ll be back later in the game and be able to access previously inaccessible areas with new equipment. If you reach the end of one of the sections in this guide and still notice “undiscovered” stuff on your map, it simply means you can’t get that item yet. We’ll update this guide to include information about the second visit to Svartalfheim by the time you get there.

Aurvangar Wetlands

The Aurvangar Wetlands is the first real area you’ll be able to explore in God of War Ragnarök. When you first get to Svartalfheim with Atreus and Mimir, you’ll find yourself on a small island with a boat nearby. You’ll use the boat to get from island to island and eventually make your way to the Dwarven city of Nidavellir.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The first of Odin’s Ravens is on the first island in the Aurvangar Wetlands.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you leave the realm gate, before you get into the boat, walk to your left. You’ll find a small campsite. Look immediately to the right of the tents, past the crooked tree, and you’ll see the Odin’s Raven sitting on a large rock formation. Throw your ax at it.

Artifact – Things Left Behind

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The first Artifact — a part of the Things Left Behind collection — is on the first island in the Aurvangar Wetlands, just before the water wheel.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you get out on the island, freeze the geyser with your ax and cross over to the other side. Turn around, recall your ax, and freeze the geyser next to the one you just crossed. Behind it, you’ll see a grapple point for your blades. Jump up there and walk over to the dead dwarf. Pick up the Artifact sitting next to him.

Nornir Chest 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The first Nornir Chest is on the same island as the Artifact above — just before the water wheel in the Aurvangar Wetlands.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Use your ax to freeze the geyser and jump across to the other side. Turn right and jump across a small river to reach the chest. Like all Nornir Chests, whether you get a Horn of Blood Mead or an Idunn Apple depends on the previous Nornir Chest you opened. (The items always alternate). Assuming this is your first chest, you’ll get an Idunn Apple and increase your health.

But first you’ll need to break the three Nornir Seals to unlock the chest. We’ve listed them below.

Seal 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

You’ll find Seal 1 on the elevated platform where you found the first Things Left Behind artifact above. Once on the raised platform, look for a large tree. The Seal is sitting right next to it. Break it.

Seal 2 and Seal 3

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Both Seal 2 and Seal 3 are clearly visible when standing next to the Nornir chest. Break the Seals in either order — they’ll be on your right and your left if you’re looking at the chest — and the lock will open.

Nornir chest 2

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Past the loading bridge and the gate puzzle in the Aurvangar Wetlands, you’ll come to the bend in the river. The main story wants you to go right, but there’s a secret cave if you go to the left. Slide the boat under the cave and you’ll come across another island section filled with goodies, including this area’s second Nornir Chest.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Once you dock the boat, the chest will be right ahead of you, next to the collapsed and broken gate. Instead of Seals you’ll need to break, this Nornir Chest requires you to rotate three Seal switches to match the runes displayed on the chest.

You needn’t trouble yourself with the proper names of the runes; just find Seals switches that match these symbols left to right: the right-sided flag, the capital B, and the capital N.

Switch 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Turn right from the Nornir Chest and you’ll see a geyser. Freeze it with your ax. Behind the geyser will be a switch. You won’t be able to see the switch and move it at the same time. So unfreeze the geyser, hit the switch, and then freeze it again to make sure it’s the correct symbol. Repeat this method until it displays the right-sided flag rune.

Switch 2

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Around the corner from the first geyser switch, walk until you reach an edge, but don’t jump down. Look to your left and you’ll see the switch. Hit the switch with your ax until you get the rune that looks like a capital B.

Switch 3

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Back at the Nornir Chest, take a left instead of a right and grapple up onto the cliff, which overlooks the river you’ve been exploring for the past hour. Turn around and look in the direction of the first switch. You’ll see the third and final switch sitting on a large rock formation.

Hit the switch until it reaches the rune that looks like a capital N. If you did these switches in the order we’ve listed here, you should be able to unlock the Nornir Chest.

Lore – Unsafe Roads

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

On the island with the second Nornir chest, take a left when you get off the boat and grapple up to the cliff. Walk forward and immediately jump down.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Once you land, turn to your left and you’ll see a lore tablet standing there. Read it to collect the “Unsafe Roads” lore entry.

Legendary Chest – Deadly Obsidian Handles Blade Attachment

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

On the same island you found the second Nornir Chest and the lore — described immediately above — head left from the boat and grapple up.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Turn left again and walk forward until you reach the golden Legendary Chest looking over the river. Open it to get an attachment for your Blades of Chaos.

Artifact – Kvasir’s Poem

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way to the end of the Aurvangar Wetlands until you reach the gate. Park your boat and puzzle your way through opening the first side of the gate. Jump across the bridge and work through the puzzle where you need to use the large metal block as an elevator. When you make it to the top of the second dock, where the final gate chain is, stop.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Before pulling on the chain to progress the story, walk forward immediately from where you used the elevator to reach a wooden table. Grab your first book of Kvasir’s Poems and open the gate.

Nidavellir

Nidavellir is the hometown of the dwarves, and it’s where you’ll be able to progress your quest a bit further. You’ll also gain the Sonic arrows here for Atreus, which will help you solve some new puzzles and get some new collectibles.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you exit the boat, walk forward into town and up into the town square, past the statue of Odin.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

You’ll come across a house with a waterwheel on it. Next to the waterwheel, perched on the roof, is one of Odin’s Ravens. Kill it.

Lore – Shopping List

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way to the town square and the statue of Odin.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Facing the statue of Odin, walk to the right (near Odin’s left arm) and you’ll see some barrels and abandoned shop stalls. You’ll also find a lore scroll here. Pick it up to learn about a dwarven shopping list.

Artifact – Kvasir’s Poem

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Talk to Sindri in the town square to hook Atreus up with some Sonic arrows, then backtrack to where you first entered Nidavellir.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Walk forward to the blocked dock and use your new Sonic arrows to destroy the barricade. In the newly opened area, you’ll come across a red chest and one of Kvasir’s Poems.

Artifact – Things Left Behind

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way through the sewer grate after talking to Sindri. Walk left toward the bar, but don’t fully cross the bridge.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Halfway across the bridge, turn to your left and jump off the side. Under the bridge, you’ll find an artifact — a part of the Things Left Behind collection. Pocket it.

Modvitnir’s Rig

In the Bay of Bounty — the lake in the northern part of Svartalfheim, and a mostly optional region packed with loot to find — Modvitnir’s Rig is the first of the three rig locations you’ll be able to access. Just hang a left once you’ve passed the exit for the main story mission and you’ll find it.

Legendary Chest – Muspelheim Seed Half

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you land on Modvitnir’s Rig, kill the enemies and then climb up to the right and follow the path.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way up to the landing by climbing the tower. You’ll see the Legendary Chest sitting on the edge, overlooking the crane you’ll need to use to reach the rest of this area. Open it for the first half of the Muspelheim seed, which you’ll eventually use to reach the realm of the Fire Giants. (In the previous game, Muspelheim was the location for a combat arena.) Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the second half of the seed for a very, very long time.

Lore – Warning

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way up to tower to the Legendary Chest, which we describe in the section above. Use the crane to grapple over to the other side of the broken walkway.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you land on the other side, drop down to the right and investigate the lore statue to receive the “Warning” entry.

Mining Rig

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Move the crane until you’re able to swing across the wide gap and land on the other side. Climb up the chain to reach the upper level of Modvitnir’s Rig.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Up here, you’ll face some enemies. Kill them and then approach the rig. Follow the on-screen controls to slice a hole through the rig and freeze it. This will finish off the first part of the “In Service of Asgard” quest, and get you some sweet materials for new armor.

Dragon Beach

Immediately after you enter the Bay of Bounty — right after leaving Nidavellir via boat — hang a right to reach Dragon Beach. This one is hard to miss, as it’s got both a sweet dragon statue and a giant, gnarly dragon skeleton surrounding it.

Nornir Chest

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you reach Dragon Beach, kill the enemies and make your way under the giant bridge. Here you’ll find the Nornir Chest. This Nornir chest is a physical Seal chest, meaning you’ll need to find and break three little statues to get it open.

Seal 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Between the two landing zones for Dragon Beach, you’ll see a geyser next to a crane. You can freeze the geyser with your ax to reveal the Seal behind it. Or, since you already know it’s there, just chuck your ax into the water and you’ll destroy the first Seal.

Seal 2

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Turn around after Seal 1 and look at the giant statue. Walk around until you can see behind its tail. If you look closely, you’ll be able to see the statue hiding in the grass. If you need a better look, you can walk around the other side of the statue and freeze a geyser to see where it’s at. Just know that you can’t break the Seal from that position.

Seal 3

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Return to the Nornir Chest and look up and to the left. Another geyser is hiding another statue, which is sitting at the top of the cliff. Break the statue and then open the chest.

Lore – Don’t Breathe

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Under the bridge at Dragon Beach, to the right of the Nornir Chest, there are some very large runes on a wooden plank.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Walk up to the runes on the wall and examine them. You’ll get the “Don’t Breathe” lore entry.

The Watchtower

The Watchtower is one of two sections in the middle island of the Bay of Bounty, before you get into the largest section. Park your boat on the south side of the island and walk forward until you meet Sindri. Take a left at the Mystic Gateway, break the explosive pot, and climb the wall to reach The Watchtower.

Draugr Hole

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Once in The Watchtower location, walk around to the wide deck on the left and you’ll activate the Draugr Hole.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Defeat the monster that comes out of the Draugr Hole to get some key resources, including part of a Chaos Flame, which you’ll eventually be able to use to upgrade your Blades of Chaos. You’ll also get the Cursed Empress Handles for your Blades of Chaos if this is your first Draugr Hole.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way to the Draugr Hole by The Watchtower.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Look out into the bay and you’ll see the unmistakable green glow of one of Odin’s Ravens flying around you. Wait for it to come around, time your ax throw, and take the bird out.

Radsvinn’s Rig

On the other side of The Watchtower island is Radsvinn’s Rig. From Sindri’s shop, turn east and you’ll come across the area. If you’re lost, just look for the giant smokestack.

Nornir Chest

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Clear the enemies out of Radsvinn’s Rig and then look to the left side of the arena. Overlooking the main area of the Bay of Bounty, you’ll see a Nornir Chest. This chest requires you to light three braziers, which are scattered around this area.

Brazier 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The first brazier is immediately to the left of the Nornir Chest. Use your blades to ignite it.

Brazier 2

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Go behind the rig and break some barrels with the Sonic arrow seal on them. This will reveal the second brazier. Use the Blades of Chaos to light it.

Brazier 3

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

From the second Brazier, continue along back and climb up to the second floor. Throw your ax at the red pot behind the iron fence below you to light the final brazier. Return to the Nornir chest to collect your treasure.

Lore – Climbing the Ladder

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

On the first floor of the rig, walk behind into the back area, near the second Nornir brazier.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The lore scroll is sitting next to some boxes up against the wall. Grab it to get the “Climbing the Ladder” entry.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Return to the Nornir Chest, which sits next to a crane.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Look above the Nornir Chest and you’ll see a hook supported by the crane. Odin’s Raven is sitting on this hook. Hit it with your ax to destroy it.

Mining Rig

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The Mining Rig is almost impossible to miss here. Once you clear the enemies, slice it open on the first floor of the area and collect your loot.

Althjof’s Rig

In the northwest part of the Bay of Bounty, just to the left of Lyngbakr Island, you’ll find the final rig location: Althjof’s Rig.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Park your boat and climb up the chain into Althjof’s Rig.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you reach the top of the chain, don’t move. Look immediately to your left and you’ll spot one of Odin’s Ravens, chilling out in a little hole. Hit it with your ax and move on.

Lore – The Squasher

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way through the elevator and climbing puzzles in this area until you use an explosive barrel to break three walls at once — opening an easy pathway back to the beginning of the area. Climb one of the new walls until you reach the top floor.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

From the top area, look down and you’ll notice a cracked floor. Use the Blades of Chaos to grapple through the floor. Defeat the enemies in here and then look at the wall with the glowing blue text. Read it to get “The Squasher” lore entry.

Mining Rig

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Make your way to the very top of the area by moving the grappling point and the elevator box. Drop down the chain and then climb up to the final rig. Kill the enemies and pop it open for some more loot and the end of the “In Service of Asgard” quest.

Legendary Chest – Njord’s Tempest Leviathan Axe Light Runic Attack

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

After destroying the rig, follow the path around to the area where you first entered Althjof’s Rig — this involves shattering some barrels with Sonic arrow barrels and dropping a chain shortcut.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Use the wheel at the beginning area to raise the crane as high as it’ll go. Climb back up the chain and swing across to the other side and crash through the wall. Walk around the corner and to the right to pick up the Njord’s Tempest Light Runic attack for your Leviathan Axe from the Legendary Chest.

Lore – Passion

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Follow the path to the Legendary Chest that we described earlier, using the crane to crash through the top floor of the rig wall.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Immediately to the right of the hole you burst through, you’ll see a metal grate fence with a scroll sitting next to it. Pick up the scroll to unlock the “Passion” entry.

Lyngbakr Island

Lyngbakr Island is much more than it initially seems, and houses one of the game’s coolest side quests. Mimir will prompt you to go here if you investigate the gate in The Watchtower area.

The Weight of Chains favor

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The Weight of Chains is the first lengthy Favor in God of War Ragnarök, and while we’re not going to walk you through the entire thing — it’s rather straightforward — we’ll give you the big picture details.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Go to the island in the center of the Bay of Bounty and complete its obstacle course. When you get to the end, you’ll grab the Watchtower Key from the chest. Take it back to The Watchtower and use it to open the gate. Ring the giant gong and you’ll summon — surprise — a giant whale creature that’s been imprisoned by Mimir.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

With the Lyngbakr out of the water, you’ll not only be able to continue the quest, but you’ll be able to unlock all the goodies hidden on its back.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Row back over to the creature and follow Mimir’s instructions to help break the shackles locking the Lyngbakr to the bay. You’ll need to liberate both fins and the tail before you can set the Lyngbakr “free.”

Lore – Regarding the Removal of Resources

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Break the first chain in the Weight of Chains Favor, freeing the left fin. Follow the path through the broken debris and climb up the chain.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

After getting off the chain, turn to your right. You’ll find a lore maker standing at a dead end. Walk up to it and read it to get the “Regarding the Removal of Resources” entry.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Free the second fin in the Weight of Chains quest and destroy the enemy nest to gain access to the fire bombs. Use the bombs to destroy the two nearby rocks (opening up the path to the tail). Before you leave, grab a third bomb and carry it to the are just before the lore marker, before you climbed up the chain.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Use the bomb to break the golden rocks and then grapple across to the other side. When you land, go through the hole to your right.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you emerge on the other side, look toward Althjof’s Rig and you’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens perched on the Lyngbakr’s back. Destroy it.

Artifact – Kvasir’s Poem

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Climb up the chain near the lore marker and then turn left. Climb the wall here and then turn left again. Follow the path forward, jumping from rock section to rock section.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

At the end of the path, you’ll come across a red chest and a dwarf body. Next to the body is another one of Kvasir’s Poems. Grab it.

Legendary Chest – Rond of Aggravation Shield Attachment

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Progress through the Weight of Chains quest until you free the Lyngbakr’s tail and slide down the rope.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

At the bottom of the rope, before you break the final chain, you’ll find a Legendary Chest. Open it to get the Rond of Aggravation Shield Attachment.

Alberich Island

Alberich Island is the northernmost landing point you’ll be able to reach in the Bay of Bounty. However, most of the area is submerged the first time you set foot in Svartalfheim.

Nornir Chest

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

As soon as you land on Alberich Island, you’ll see the Nornir Chest sitting to your right. This is a bell chest, and you’ll need to make sure all three bells are ringing at the same time in order to unlock the Seals.

Bell 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The first Bell is directly behind the Nornir Chest and to the right. You can’t miss it.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The second bell is behind the Nornir Chest. Turn around and use Atreus’ Sonic Arrows to break the crane. This will move the bell into a position that you can hit.

Bell 3

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The third and final bell is to the right of the second. You’ll need to hit the switch twice with your ax to raise the bell up high enough. Once it’s in position, use the Leviathan Axe to ring the final bell. Once all three are ringing at once, open the chest for your reward.

The Forge

After you’ve spoken to Durlin and killed some baddies, you’ll jump aboard a train and find yourself at The Forge, on the peak of the mountain. This is just a short stop, however; you’ll be coming back here much later in the game for a more significant quest.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The moment you get off the train, walk to the left and follow the walkway.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The Odin’s Raven will be flying around right above you when you turn the corner to walk around the rock to your left. Wait and chuck your ax at the right moment to take it down.

Artifact – Things Left Behind

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Once you get past the derailed trains and into the rocks, take a left and climb up. To your left you’ll see a dip and a pile of debris.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Jump down and smash the debris. Pick up the Artifact in the rubble to get another Things Left Behind treasure.

Lore – Dear Overseer

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

After you kill the Dreki (the big-ass lizard that attacks you) hang right instead of going left. Follow along until you can climb up a short cliff.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

You’ll find yourself near a ruined little house. Outside the front door is a lore scroll. Pick it up to get the “Dear Overseer” entry.

Lore – The Forge

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Walk as far north as you can until you hit the gate.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

To the right of the gate, there are some runes on the wall. Read them to get the “The Forge” entry.

Jarnsmida Pitmines

The Jarnsmida Pitmines is the giant, gray detour you’ll end up taking when your train gets derailed by a bunch of enemies. Luckily for you, there are a lot of goodies to discover here. Just be warned that if you miss anything here you won’t be able to come back until much later in the game, so double-check to make you’ve caught it all before leaving.

Artifact – Things Left Behind

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Defeat the seemingly endless wave of enemies in the Pitmines until you and Atreus have the area to yourself. Once you’re ready, move over to the chain that leads to a lower section of the mine, rather than the pathway to the right.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Slide down the chain and walk forward toward the water. Ignore the fungus to your left and pick up one of the Things Left Behind.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Follow the path that led you to the Artifact above.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Standing in the same spot where you got the Things Left Behind Artifact, look up. You’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens flying around the bay. Destroy it with your ax.

Nornir Chest

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Progress along the main quest path until you reach the Nornir Chest. This is a brazier chest — the first one you’ll come across if you didn’t explore much in the Bay of Bounty. You’ll need to light all three braziers before the Seals break.

Brazier 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

The first brazier is right next to the Nornir Chest. Burn it and move on.

Brazier 2

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

You’ll walk by the third brazier on the way to the second one, which we’ve done intentionally here. Drop down next to the Nornir Chest and grapple across the way. Light the brazier on the elevated platform.

Brazier 3

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Return across the gap and use your ax to freeze the water above you, then light the brazier that sits under where the water usually flows. (Warning: If you recall your ax before you’ve broken all three Seals, the water will put this brazier out.)

Lore – The Pit-Mine

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Follow the path we laid out to reach Brazier 2 for the Pitmines Nornir Chest.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

If you’re staring at the brazier, turn left and walk up to the wall. Interact with the runes here to get the “The Pit-Mine” lore entry.

Artifact – Kvasir’s Poem

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

After you meet up with Sindri, before you go into the mine, take the right path away from the cave entrance. Use the Blades of Chaos to pull the water spout toward you, which will activate a massive crane carrying a large stone block. Climb aboard the block by walking back to the path you were on before you met Sindri. Use the Leviathan Axe to freeze the water spout. The crane will then carry you to the new area.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Jump off the brick and walk forward, bypassing the zipline on the right. On the left, grab the Kvasir’s Poem.

Legendary Chest – Pommels of the Undying Spark Blades Attachment

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Follow the path we described above, which will lead you to Kvasir’s Poem.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Right next to the poem is a Legendary Chest. Open it to get the Pommels of the Undying Spark attachments for your Blades of Chaos.

The Applecore

The Applecore is the final destination in your quest for Tyr, and it’s a relatively linear section through a large mine. While it’s not the most aesthetically interesting area in the game, it’s packed with goodies and vexing puzzles. As with The Forge and the Pitmines, once you leave The Applecore, you won’t be able to return until later in the game. So make sure you get everything you want before rescuing Tyr.

Lore – The Vault

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Go through The Applecore until you hop in the fun little boat and meet up with Sindri at his shop.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

From Sindri, follow the path until you reach a boarded up shaft with the Sonic arrow shield on it. Break the wood and you’ll reveal a wall with runes on it. Read it to get the “The Vault” lore entry.

Lore – Cooperation

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Continue following the path until you jump over a small water trough. You’ll be able to go left or right. Left leads to the main path, so go right instead.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

You’ll find another shaft covered in wooden planks. Destroy the planks and jump down to reach a lore pillar. Read it to get the “Cooperation” lore entry.

Artifact – Things Left Behind 1

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

When you reach the water puzzle with the two wheels, the crane, and the elevator, take the right path to a new area instead of the left toward the puzzle. (You’ll need to drop down and destroy a flaming barrel first to open the right path.)

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

After crawling under the barricade, you’ll need to kill a group of enemies. Take them out and then walk through the large double doors. You won’t be able to do much here yet, but follow the path until you reach what is — for now — a dead end. Nearby you’ll find another Things Left Behind Artifact.

Artifact – Things Left Behind 2

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Continue along the main path, through the puzzle, until you need to destroy some ore and grapple over a ledge. After you’ve done that, keep straight rather than going down the right path.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Eventually you’ll reach a barred iron gate, which is a shortcut we’ll open a bit later. From the gate, turn left and jump down into the lower area. Destroy a pile of Sonic ore in front of you and walk forward to grab the final artifact in the Things Left Behind collection off of the barrel you see above.

Draugr Hole

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Follow the instructions listed above for the Things Left Behind Artifact 2.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

At the Artifact’s barrel, turn right and go through the massive double doors. This will activate the Draugr fight. Kill it and claim its loot.

Legendary Chest – Fortified Frost Knob Axe Attachment

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Follow the instructions for reaching the Draugr Hole in The Applecore, listed directly above.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Immediately behind the Draugr Hole, in the same room, you’ll find a Legendary Chest. Open it to get a new attachment for your Leviathan Axe.

Odin’s Raven

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

Continue forward on the mainline path until you reach the puzzle where you briefly split from Atreus. Solve the puzzle but stop before you open the large door.

Image: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via The Hamden Journal

At the door, turn to your left and you’ll see a pathway back to where you were (this is how you can unlock the gate we mentioned earlier). To the left of this path you’ll see one of Odin’s Ravens perched on a piece of wood. Smash it with your ax.

Sverd Sands

Sverd Sands is an island just outside of The Applecore, and it houses a hand-crank ferry to take Atreus, Kratos, Mimir, and Tyr back to the Gateway.

Your first visit

You’ll walk in here with Tyr, and may notice that there’s an “undiscovered” collectible here. However, you won’t be able to access it until the very end of the game — one of the final Favors in God of War Ragnarök — so don’t even bother trying to track it down. Feel free to follow Tyr back to the Realm Between and leave Svartalfheim for now.