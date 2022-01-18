The PlayStation epic God of War was released to PC a mere four days ago but is currently discounted to just $37.76 at Eneba, an excellent break on the regular $49.99 price tag. This amazing reboot of the classic Sony franchise brings back Kratos in his role as the iconic God of War in a sweeping narrative bedded in the lore of Norse mythology. The RPG-inspired gameplay is made even stronger with the help of an amazing story that adds some much-needed depth to the otherwise one-dimensional diety.

The Gigabyte G32QC 32-inch curved gaming monitor is currently discounted to match its lowest price ever at Newegg. Normally, this curved gaming panel costs $369.99 but has been reduced to just $299.99 when you use the promo code GNLBNA8242 at checkout. This monitor boasts some impressive specs for its price point, with a 1440p resolution and a snappy 165Hz refresh rate, the G32QC checks virtually all the boxes when it comes to gaming monitors. Beyond its excellent visual fidelity, this monitor also includes a variety of connectivity options, with HDMI and DisplayPort hookups in addition to USB outputs for data and power.

Right now, you can grab the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro for $59.99 at Best Buy, matching its lowest price ever with a solid $40 discount. This versatile, wired headset is remarkably comfortable and boasts impressive sound quality for its price. The padded, over-ear design is perfect for extended gaming sessions, and the removable boom mic makes it perfect for gaming or just vibing to podcasts. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro headset is an excellent option as long as you don’t mind wires.

This RoboVac from Eufy is currently on sale at Amazon for $179.99 — just click the applicable coupon before adding it to your cart. This is a generous discount from the typical $249.99 price tag of this autonomous cat taxi that also cleans your floors. Perfect for hardwood, tile, or carpets, some other notable features of the 11S Max include a run time of up to 100 minutes, a slim 2.85-inch profile for getting into hard-to-reach spaces, and quiet operation. The 11S Max also has a variety of cleaning modes to accommodate whatever space it needs to clean.

The base configuration of the Google Pixel 6 is currently discounted to $549.99 at Best Buy if you activate the device on a Verizon plan or $499.99 if you activate it on T-Mobile or AT&T. A rare price break on this new device. In our review by Dan Seifert, he declared the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to be the “best phones that Google has ever made.” The base model of the Pixel 6 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The discount is only available for the black, blue, and pink colorways.

It may not share the same specs as the vaunted G15, but the Asus Zephyrus G14 remains a solid option for anyone in the market for a gaming-focused, 14-inch ultrabook. Currently, the G14 is discounted to $1,299.99 at Best Buy, and while this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this laptop, it is still a solid value for a laptop that normally retails for $1,549.99. In our review by Monica Chin, she was generally impressed by the battery life and performance of this Ryzen 9-equipped laptop, even though the lack of a webcam seemed like a curious omission. Besides the Ryzen CPU, the G14 also comes equipped with a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3060 graphics card. The 14-inch display might feel a bit crowded but features excellent fidelity with a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Update January 18th, 4:26PM ET: Although Best Buy is selling an unlocked configuration of the Google Pixel 6, the discount only applies when activating the phone on certain networks. We updated the copy to better reflect the exact terms of the deal. We regret the omission.