Go read this story about the guy behind RadioShack’s sex-crazed new Twitter strategy

There are no good, practical, rational reasons to care about RadioShack anymore. So what do you do when your once-venerable electronics store goes the way of Blockbuster, Sears, and the local mall? You get super horny on the internet, apparently.

Input has a very good, very fun story today about RadioShack’s increasingly unhinged and sex-crazed Twitter account, and the marketing executive who runs it. “You really have to make an impression in order to basically get known with youngsters,” Ábel Czupor, RadioShack’s chief marketing officer, told Input. (Czupor didn’t share his age, but appears in photos to be much younger than the average person who uses words like “youngsters.”) Czupor says there’s a team of people thinking about RadioShack’s marketing and social strategies, but nothing makes it on Twitter without his say-so.

If you find a squirter marry her. — RadioShack (@RadioShack) June 29, 2022

In addition to tweeting things like “due to inflation 6 inches is now 9 inches” and “Just took an upper decker in @Applebees ama” the company has also gone big into cryptocurrency and NFTs, trying everything it can to capitalize on this Extremely Online moment we’re in. RadioShack would be an excellent meme stock, if it hadn’t declared bankruptcy and then been bought by the same investor that’s trying to revive Dressbarn.

It seems a bit odd to see a brand go the shitposter route, but hey, it’s worked pretty well for Elon Musk, so why not give it a try? It’s also apparently working, at least in terms of follower count: Czupor said RadioShack’s tweets got more than 100 million impressions in just a few days, and according to Social Blade has nearly doubled its Twitter following in the last two weeks. On June 30th alone, the day after the infamous “If you find a squirter marry her” tweet, the account got 114,000 new followers. (That tweet also apparently got Czupor kicked out of RadioShack’s Twitter account for a while.) Shitposting works!

The story dives into the method behind @RadioShack’s madness, and Czupor makes the case that all this social wildness is actually helping make people care about the brand again. Doesn’t seem to have helped the price of $RADIO, though.