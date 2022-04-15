Go read this comprehensive Android 13 developer preview change log

If you’re the kind of Android user that double-checks every app permission, stays informed on every new feature, and is actually interested in app split screen, then you need to go read this detailed explanation of the changes to expect in Android 13 later this year. It’s a thorough and organized changelog — with a table of contents — of developer preview 2 of the unreleased Android 13 and reads as if it’s an official internal guide for all the changes.

This thoroughly documented changelog of Android 13 is written by none other than former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman — who last year uncovered the technical reason why Microsoft Teams and Android 12 caused a failed emergency call. You might even catch foreshadowing of future products Google appears to be working on — like a rumored Nest Hub and other tablets that are hinted at by a USB API change and code for communal “hub mode” mode features to let multiple people use apps on the same device.

USB HAL is getting updated to 2.0, adding a limitPowerTransfer system API and support for USB audio docks. Yet another change aimed at improving the docked tablet experience amidst rumors of the 2022 Nest Hub moving to that form factor.https://t.co/IJvYMscAH8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 14, 2022

You know who you are: a tinkerer, developer, programmer for the Microsoft Teams Android app, or maybe just a user interface connoisseur — that’s why you should read this deep dive so that there’s very little left to catch you by surprise when the update officially launches. The guide will also go into changes for Android TV and Android Automotive if you’re into that. And Rahman isn’t done with the guide: there’s a play-by-play on Twitter that helps guide you through the deep dive, and it will keep getting updated as new changes come.