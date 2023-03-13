Go fishing with a record player using Jackery’s flagship solar generator

The absurdity of that promotional image aside, Jackery is actually a respected maker of big-ass portable batteries for anyone needing to recharge their lives when away from the grid. Today, the company is releasing details on its latest flagship product — the Explorer 3000 Pro — first revealed at CES in January alongside the lesser specced Explorer 1500 Pro.

The Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro comes loaded with AC and DC ports to charge almost anything you throw at it — including power tools, air conditioners, space heaters, microwaves, blenders, and all your gadgets — producing up to 3000W of sustained AC output with a 6000W peak. You also have the option of plugging up to 1400W of solar input into the unit to keep everything charged while on the go.

The 29kg (almost 64 pounds) power station is made portable by a telescoping handle and wheels to help you transport all 3024Wh of battery capacity. Unfortunately, Jackery’s still using NMC battery chemistry here instead of more advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4, or LFP), which offers longer life and better performance.

You can plug up to six solar panels into the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro to fully charge the battery in less than four hours if conditions are perfect (and they never are). Image: Jackery

And as long as we’re complaining, Jackery also doesn’t provide an app to remotely monitor its solar generators. It also uses nonstandard eight-millimeter barrel connectors between its batteries and solar panels instead of industry standard XT60 / MC4. That means you’ll need to futz around with adapters to connect any third-party panels you might already own.

Otherwise, Jackery says the Explorer 3000 Pro can be charged from zero to 100 percent in three to four hours with perfect sun hitting six of the company’s 200W panels at a right angle. That charge time drops to 2.5 hours when plugged into an AC outlet pulling a maximum of 1800W, or 35 hours from a 12V / 8A car outlet.