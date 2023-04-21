GMC decks out new EV Hummer SUVs and trucks with delayed 3X trim option

After the successful launch of the , the company announced new electric trucks and SUVs with plenty of customization options, including a 3X trim option. The 3X line was originally supposed to launch in the fall of 2022, but good things come to those who wait, so they say. The 3X trim package will be available for the and will ship standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Overall, the SUV and pickup both come in two trims, Edition 1 and 3X. For the pickup, you can get the 3X trim with an optional extreme off-road package; for the SUV, you can get both models with the off-road package. In addition to the increased customization options available for these vehicles, GMC has updated range estimates for the forthcoming models. The company announced that these trucks will ride up to 355 miles per charge, though this metric does decrease with certain configuration packages.

For instance, choosing the Extreme Off-Road Package nets you rubber tires designed for mud, extra skid plates and additional underbody cameras, but your range slides down to 329 miles per charge. The original Edition 1 of these EV trucks got 330 miles in the lightest configuration, so the battery tech has certainly improved since the 2020 launch. The EV SUV line boasts a slightly lower range, at 298 to 314 miles per charge (again depending on which trim and configuration you choose).

GMC is still holding some specs close to the chest, but we do know that the new models still feature the same three-motor layout as prior generations, with an estimated 1,000 horsepower. That’s plenty of get-up-and-go. Depending on the configuration, you’ll be able to tow anywhere from 7,500 to 8,500 pounds with one of these electric beasts.

Despite a robust starting price tag of $80,000, consumers are definitely interested in GMC’s new electric trucks. Preorders went live back in September and quickly sold through 65,000 units. In other words, reservations are currently full but that could change in the future. We’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, GMC has plenty , including the Sierra Denali truck and the Chevy Silverado.

