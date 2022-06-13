GM will officially reveal Chevy Blazer EV on July 18th

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will get a proper reveal on July 18th, General Motors announced Monday. The all-electric mid-sized SUV is expected to go on sale next year, along with the electric version of the Chevy Equinox compact SUV.

GM first teased electric versions of its Blazer and Equinox SUVs last year. But while the automaker has said it aims for the Equinox EV to start at $30,000, it has yet to set similar pricing expectations for the Blazer.

The Equinox and Blazer are Chevy’s compact and mid-sized SUVs, respectively. The Blazer EV is also expected to make its official debut later this year, along with an SS performance model. Both vehicles will be built on GM’s Ultium battery and powertrain platform, which will serve as the foundation for the automaker’s next generation of EVs.

The Chevy Blazer is not the most beloved SUV on the market

The Chevy Blazer is not the most beloved SUV on the market, although the gas-powered Equinox was rated 10th most popular SUV in 2021 by Kelley Blue Book. The Blazer is higher riding and features a longer wheelbase and more storage capacity than the Equinox. The 2022 Blazer starts at $33,400, which goes up to $36,100 with all-wheel drive.

The imminent arrival of the Equinox EV and Blazer EV would put Chevy at the forefront of GM’s $35 billion push to electrify its entire lineup by 2040. In addition, the company is producing the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, the Hummer EV pickup truck and SUV, the GMC Sierra EV, and the Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq.