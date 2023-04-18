GM thinks it can wean you off Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

General Motors recently made a decision that, depending on how you look at it, may come back to bite them in the ass.

The company announced that for its future lineup of electric vehicles, it would no longer offer access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That means future owners of the Chevy Blazer EV or GMC Sierra EV Denali won’t be able to project their phone’s operating systems onto the infotainment screen of their vehicles.

The backlash was swift. Car shoppers told the Detroit Free Press that the move was “a dealbreaker” and a “huge blunder.” Auto analysts were left scratching their heads, noting that demand for CarPlay and Android Auto was “massive” and that GM was taking a huge risk by cutting off access.

But Scott Miller, vice…

