GM shows off final Cadillac Celestiq EV teaser images before full reveal

Cadillac is offering one final teaser of the Cadillac Celestiq ahead of its full reveal later this week. The ultra-luxe EV will soon join the Lyriq and become the second full EV to ship out of GM’s luxury division, although the Celestiq is expected to be in a class of its own with a price that could start around the $300,000 range with a 500-units-per-year production target.

“Every Celestiq will be instantly identifiable as one of a kind, giving each client a personal connection to Cadillac’s newest flagship,” said Cadillac’s design director for the Celestiq, Erin Crossley. The EV will be hand-built at GM’s global technical center in Warren, Michigan, with “globally sourced parts.”



Grid View









The Celestiq is built on GM’s flexible Ultium EV architecture, the same platform that enables a targeted EPA range of over 300 miles for the now-in-production Cadillac Lyriq and is also used in the GMC Hummer and BrightDrop delivery vehicles. What’ll set the Celestiq apart from its cousins is its new Ultra SuperCruise autonomous driving tech powered by Qualcomm, which will play a role in the company’s lofty goal of launching fully autonomous vehicles by the middle of the decade.

The Celestiq will be fully revealed via General Motors Design Instagram on July 22nd at 9AM ET, although news of its actual availability will still come later. For now, you can check out the previous teaser images and also check out the automaker’s steering-wheel optional InnerSpace concept.