GM-owned BrightDrop to add 4,000 electric vans to Ryder’s fleets

BrightDrop, the electric van company owned by General Motors, will provide 4,000 delivery vans to Ryder’s rental fleet through 2025. That includes BrightDrop’s upcoming Zevo 400 model and the Zevo 600 vans, 200 of which Ryder will order this year.

According to Ryder, the company plans on adding the 2023 Zevo 600 vans to its rental fleet in California, Texas, and New York later this year and also expects to deploy the 2024 Zevo 600 and 400 models “as early as summer 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024.” While BrightDrop’s Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 vans both offer up to 250 miles of range on a full charge, the 600 is the larger of the two, supporting a cargo capacity of over 600 cubic feet as opposed to 400 cubic feet.