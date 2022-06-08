GM offers more glimpses of the electric Cadillac Celestiq show car

General Motors released some more images of the Cadillac Celestiq show car, and as you can see, we’re still only getting the bare minimum here.

The Celestiq, which is expected to be the next all-electric luxury vehicle from Cadillac, “represents the purest expression of Cadillac design, technology and performance,” the automaker says. And here’s a picture of a door hinge to prove it!

GM first showed off the Celestiq to a handful of reporters at its EV Day event in early 2020, but it has yet to publicly release any images of the full vehicle. The ultra-luxury sedan is meant to serve as a companion to the Cadillac Lyriq, which just entered into production earlier this year.

Both vehicles will be built on GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform, which powers a wide range of vehicle types and sizes, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV, and BrightDrop delivery vehicles.

It’s been over a year since the last teaser images of the Celestiq were released, including the all-glass roof with four-quadrant modularity — meaning that each occupant of the vehicle can set their own level of transparency.

In the intervening months, we also got some new information about the Celestiq’s driver-assist features. The EV, which is expected to make its debut in 2023, will be the first to include GM’s new Ultra Cruise advanced driver-assist system, which the automaker claims will cover “95 percent” of driving scenarios. The system is also the first to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Ride Platform, which will have the processing power equivalent to “several hundred” personal computers.

Interestingly, GM continues to refer to the Celestiq as a “show car,” which implies it’s just a custom job intended for public display and not for sale. While that doesn’t mean there will be major differences once the production version is revealed, it is still interesting that GM sees fit to make that distinction.