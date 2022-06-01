GM drops $6,000 off the sticker price of 2023 Chevy Bolts

has announced pricing for the 2023 Bolt EV and EUV. In a rare move, given the current climate for new vehicles, they’ll actually be less expensive than the 2022 model year EVs.

The 1LT version of the 2023 Bolt EV starts at $26,595 (plus a $995 destination fee). That’s $5,900 less than the 2022 starting price. The 2LT has the same discount, but it starts at $29,795.

As for the slightly longer Bolt EUV (Chevy’s branding for an electric SUV), that starts at $28,195. You’ll save $6,300 compared with the 2022 model. Likewise, a 2023 EUV with Premier trim starts at $32,695, down from $38,995. A new cosmetic Redline Edition package costs an extra $495.

Chevrolet says the options and content are “pretty much the same” as , so it seems the company hasn’t had to strip some features out for cost-saving purposes. “The new price reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV is competitive in the marketplace and better aligns the MSRP with average transaction price, providing more price transparency to the customer,” a spokesperson told .

Supply chain issues and chip shortages have led to of their EVs. So it’s notable that Chevrolet is cutting prices, particularly given that the Bolt EV and EUV were already among the more relatively affordable options.

One tradeoff is that the 2023 Bolt EV and EUV won’t use . In 2020, the automaker 68,000 Chevy Bolt EVs following reports of battery fires, which dinged the reputation of the Bolt. Dropping the price of both vehicles by around $6,000 could help Chevrolet get the Bolt back in drivers’ good graces. GM expects to start production of the 2023 Bolts this summer.