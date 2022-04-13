Glorious’ Model I is an affordable gaming mouse with four thumb buttons

Glorious PC Gaming Race has announced the Model I, a lightweight wired mouse that’s both comfortable and capable. It costs $59.99, and it’s available in matte black or white. This new mouse is made for medium-to-large hands, and unlike the fan-favorite Model O and D, the Model I feels a little more ergonomic in my palm, with a thumb rest that widens the footprint of its bottom. Its design fills my hand in a similar way to Razer’s Basilisk mouse, and its size doesn’t get in my way of reaching its buttons. It feels wonderful to use.

Speaking of buttons, the Model I mouse features three thumb buttons nestled up against a semi-translucent strip where RGB LEDs shine through. Below that row of buttons, there’s a DPI clutch. The DPI clutch and the thumb button oriented lowest in the grip attach magnetically to the mouse and can be swapped. There are four additional buttons included, so you can find the right feel for your taste.

This mouse has the brand’s BAMF sensor, a trait that it has in common with the wireless versions of the Model O and Model D. The Model I has a 6.5-foot braided USB 2.0 cable, and it features G-skates PTFE feet on its underside. The mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux.

If you don’t want to spend a lot to get a comfortable wired gaming mouse, this seems like a low-risk option. Glorious PC Gaming Race is known for making value-focused gaming accessories, and this one fits into its lineup like a glove.