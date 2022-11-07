Glass Onion’s new trailer invites you to an elaborate murder mystery party

The latest trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery shows off what might be the most extra murder mystery party in history. It involves a tech billionaire inviting his closest “disruptor” friends to an island getaway before things inevitably turn deadly — forcing detective Benoit Blanc into action.

Mostly it’s just an excuse to see how much fun the cast is having. Knives Out star Daniel Craig is joined by a group including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, and everyone looks like they’re having a blast.