If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly OLED TV, one of the best values at this moment is Gigabyte’s 48-inch Aorus FO48U OLED. It costs $800 at Newegg (via Slickdeals), but two steps are required to get this price. First off, enter the code FEB4SALE at the checkout page to knock $200 off the cost. You’ll pay $999.99 today. But make sure you fill out the mail-in rebate before March 29th, 2022, which will then take an additional $200 off (the rebate will come in the form of a prepaid card).

While Gigabyte certainly doesn’t have the same (or, frankly, any) brand cache in the home entertainment space as LG, this model packs in many of the same specs as the coveted C1 OLED for a few hundred dollars less. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to 4K resolution at 120Hz, which you’ll likely want for gaming on your high-end PC or an Xbox Series X and PS5. That gives the Gigabyte model the edge over LG’s similarly priced A1 OLED, which tops out at 60Hz and lacks HDMI 2.1 ports. And despite having its roots in gaming, the front of Gigabyte’s OLED doesn’t have any garish design features.

We haven’t tested out this model, but if you want to learn more, I suggest checking out the Rtings review.

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 48-inch OLED Gigabyte’s foray into OLED panels is this 48-inch model that has similar features to LG’s pricier C1, namely its two HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for fast gaming at 4K.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 devices will launch on Friday, February 25th, and time is running out to place a preorder. Your last day to preorder and get in on all of the associated promotions is Thursday (at 11:59PM ET). If you need a reminder of all the stuff you get for preordering, that’s why I’m here.

No matter which phone you get in the lineup (the S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra), your choice of phone will get a free (yep, totally free) upgrade to the next tier of storage. For instance, the 128GB S22 becomes the 256GB S22 just because you preordered. Also, you’ll get up to $200 in Samsung credit (the S22 Plus and S22 will net less) for use on other Samsung gadgets at its online store. We’ve got more details here, including carrier promos.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung’s 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera array, an S-Pen setup akin to the discontinued Note series, a variable refresh rate screen up to 120Hz, and up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus features a 6.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and a larger 4,500 mAh battery than its smaller counterpart as well as ultra-wide band.

Razer’s multitalented Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse is $50 off at Amazon, costing $99.99. Its highlight feature is its ability to swap side buttons depending on your needs or your favorite kinds of games. It includes three magnetically attaching plates, one that features the Naga’s signature 12-button array, ideal for MMOs or other genres that could benefit from mapping several buttons to a mouse. There’s also a six-button panel included, and finally, there’s a two-button attachment. Each of these plates can be configured to your liking within Razer Synapse.

The Naga Pro supports 2.4GHz wireless, as well as Bluetooth. Razer says it should deliver up to 150 hours of use via Bluetooth or 100 hours using its wireless receiver. My biggest knock against this model is that it charges via Micro USB. Read our coverage here.

Razer Naga Pro This modular wireless mouse includes swappable, magnetically-attaching plates, each of which are ideal for different genres of PC games.

If you want to play Elden Ring right at launch, PC players can get a special preorder discount at Green Man Gaming. The game normally costs $59.99, but you can snag a Steam code for just $50.39. The highly anticipated game by FromSoftware launches Friday, February 25th, a date that fans of Dark Souls and Bloodborne fanatics have probably been saying in their sleep. Read our spoiler-free preview coverage right here for a taste of what to expect.

Elden Ring (PC, Steam) Jump into the next Souls-like game by FromSoftware at a discount. Green Man Gaming is offering a $10 price cut on preorders of the PC version.