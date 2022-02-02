‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ will arrive on March 25th

With , and on the docket for the next couple of months, PlayStation owners already had a bunch of console exclusives to look forward to in the near future. You can now add another one to your calendar. The delayed at last has a firm release date: March 25th.

The paranormal action-adventure game, which is coming to PS5 and PC, was initially supposed to arrive , but publisher Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks until . As by Wario64 on Twitter, PlayStation noted the release date in a YouTube video description.

That video, in case you were wondering, is a Ghostwire: Tokyo showcase, which will premiere at 5PM ET on Thursday (for those keeping tabs, that’s 24 hours after ). We’ll soon learn much more about the game, in which you’ll team up with a spirit to save a desolate Tokyo from a supernatural threat. Those who pick up the deluxe edition will get three days of early access, as well as some bonus items.

