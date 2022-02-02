Ghostwire: Tokyo launch date, preview showcase announced

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the PlayStation 5 thriller from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks, will launch on March 25, Sony announced Tuesday. Ghostwire: Tokyo will also launch on Windows PC. For consoles, it’s a timed exclusive for PS5 for at least one year.

PlayStation’s official YouTube channel will air a video showcase for the game on Thursday at 5 p.m. EST. Sony also announced Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Deluxe Edition would launch three days earlier, as well as give buyers some bonus in-game content.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was first announced in 2019 at Bethesda’s E3 showcase. It’s the latest horror title from Tango, which developed 2014’s The Evil Within and its sequel, The Evil Within 2, which was published in 2017. Tango Gameworks originally targeted October 2021 for Ghostwire: Tokyo’s launch, but in July the studio delayed the game to early 2022.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, the player character will use spectral abilities to battle an occult threat and solve a series of strange disappearances in Tokyo. This will be the second PlayStation console exclusive to be published by Bethesda since Microsoft acquired the publisher for $7.5 billion in September 2020. The other was last September’s Deathloop, developed by Arkane Studios, which also launched on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.

In September 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company would honor existing exclusive publishing agreements with PlayStation, but it will approach future launches on third-party platforms “on a case-by-case basis.”