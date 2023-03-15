Ghostwire: Tokyo gets an Xbox Series X and Game Pass release date

Tango Gameworks’ supernatural action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox Series X and Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service on April 12, publisher Bethesda Softworks announced Wednesday. Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available for both Xbox and Windows PC through Game Pass.

Coinciding with Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Xbox Series X release is a free update for the original game on PlayStation 5 and PC. The “Spider’s Thread” update, as Tango and Bethesda call it, will add new locations throughout Tokyo, which include new missions and additional mysteries to solve. The game’s core storyline will also be updated with “extended cutscenes, granting players a deeper look into the plot,” according to the developer.

The free update will also include the Spider’s Thread game mode, described as a “30-stage gauntlet selected from over 120 hand-crafted levels with one simple goal: get to the end.” In the vaguely roguelike-sounding mode, players will unlock skills as they play and earn an in-game currency to spend on upgrades. The Spider’s Thread content will also come to the Xbox Series X of Ghostwire: Tokyo at launch.

Ghostwire: Tokyo originally launched on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on March 25, 2022. The game was a console exclusive for PS5, a deal struck before Microsoft’s acquisition of publisher Bethesda Softworks in 2020. The other Bethesda game released for PS5 first as part of that deal was Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, which hit Sony’s current-gen console in September 2021. Deathloop made its way to Xbox Series X one year later, arriving as a day-one Game Pass release and receiving an update similar to Ghostwire: Tokyo’s.

In The Hamden Journal’s review of Ghostwire: Tokyo, critic Justin McElroy wrote positively about the game’s well-crafted world and charming diversions, but found the gameplay to be a slog. “Perhaps the kindest thing I can say about Ghostwire: Tokyo is that it’s an endearing experience,” we said. “There’s a lot of care on display, from the cultural detail in the sweet side stories to the rendering of the rain-swept world itself. But whatever charm there is gets bogged down by frustrating design decisions and sluggish mechanics.”

Tango Gameworks followed up Ghostwire: Tokyo with the surprise release of rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush in January.