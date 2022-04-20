Ghostbusters VR is another take on the co-op ghost-hunting genre

On Wednesday, Meta announced a new Ghostbusters co-op game published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developed by nDreams. The game was announced alongside a brief trailer that shows an original cast of characters exploring an abandoned factory with their ghost-hunting gear. Predictably, there’s a ghoulie about, and they need to stop it from wreaking havoc with their gadgets and proton packs. There’s also time for a little bit of banter in the trailer, which is appropriate for the source material.

This is the second Ghostbusters co-op title to be announced recently; in March, we learned about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, a more traditional co-op game for PCs and consoles. There’s a lot of promise in a VR version of Ghostbusters, and similar games like indie horror title Phasmophobia have been very successful.

While players will be able to solo the game if they so choose, they can also play with up to three friends, and it seems as though the game is designed around having a team and some tactics. Ghostbusters VR does not yet have a release window.