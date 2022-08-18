‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ hits PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 18th

, a four vs. one multiplayer game, will arrive in the midst of spooky season. The game will hit the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 18th.

You can either play as a ghost or one of four Ghostbusters trying to hunt it down with the help of gadgets like the PKE Meter, Particle Thrower and Ghost Trap. The ghost can slime and stun the humans, teleport between rifts and possess objects.

There’s full multiplayer support across all platforms, though you’ll need a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to play online on PlayStation or Xbox. If you’d rather play solo as either a ghost or Ghostbuster, AI bots can fill out the other four slots.

Preorders are now open for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is from studio Illfonic. If you lock in a digital preorder, you’ll get advance access to a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, Slimer and special clothing colorways.