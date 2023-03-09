Get the 2021 M1 iPad Pro for $200 off before it’s sold out everywhere

It’s always tempting to get the latest tech so that it will last as long as possible, but iPads have lofty performance headroom that makes opting for a last-gen model easily viable. Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 from 2021 is selling for $599 ($200 off) at Expercom, an authorized Apple dealer. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this very capable tablet, which is getting increasingly hard to find in stock in new condition.

The M1 iPad Pro is a lot like the newer M2 model, which was mostly a spec bump. The M1 processor is still very speedy, even now in 2023, and should easily last over five years (or more), as Apple has a good track record for offering software support. If you’re picking up a 2021 iPad Pro, you’re getting a high-refresh-rate screen, Face ID, a USB-C port, and overall excellent performance. The only thing you’re really missing out on from the 2022 model is the newer M2 processor and a hover feature for the second-gen Apple Pencil — which, frankly, not everyone needs or will take advantage of.

Apple’s convenient but pricey MagSafe Duo Charger is on sale for $96.74 (about $32 off) at Verizon. This dual charger simultaneously powers an Apple Watch and compatible iPhone via wireless charging. While there are more robust three-in-one MagSafe charging options out there (which also charge your AirPods), many of them cost a much steeper $150. The MagSafe Duo doesn’t have the most premium build or elegant design, but it’s super compact and folds up into a tiny package for easy travel. Plus, it reaches faster 15W charging on MagSafe-compatible iPhones. But keep in mind that you have to provide your own USB-C power adapter, which should be capable of 20W or more.

When you pull your phone from the MagSafe Duo, you have to hold the charger down to remove it, or everything comes with it. Photo by Dieter Bohn / The The Hamden Journal

For a great deal on one of the devices you can charge on the MagSafe Duo, the last-gen 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 in graphite stainless steel with a matching Milanese loop is selling for $429 ($320 off) at Walmart. This same configuration currently runs $749 from Apple, so it’s quite a deal for a slightly older model that’s still very good today.

It’s not every day you see such big savings on one of the fancier Apple Watches. The steel version has a shiny, polished case and comes with LTE connectivity. Other than that, it’s mostly what you’re accustomed to with an Apple Watch Series 7: fitness and heart rate tracking, notifications, blood oxygen monitoring, etc. — just, you know, fancier. The only things you’re really missing out on from the newer Series 8 are Crash Detection and a temperature sensor for cycle tracking.

The newer Apple Watch Series 8 (left, shown in 45mm size) is not much of an upgrade over the Series 7 (right, shown in 41mm size). Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

The Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell, one of our favorites of all the video doorbells out there, is on sale for $79.99 (half off) at Amazon. The wired Arlo is a platform-agnostic doorbell that supports Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Apple smart home systems (with only Apple requiring an additional Hub). It records square video of up to 1536 x 1536 resolution, making it easy to see packages left on your porch, and it has a built-in siren to ward off would-be thieves or just annoy your neighbors.

Speaking of neighbors, if you’re not a fan of Amazon-owned Ring’s partnerships with police through its integrated Neighbors app, the Arlo is a capable alternative. Keep in mind that the Arlo Essential doorbell requires a $3.99 monthly subscription to save recorded video, and even with that, it doesn’t support 24/7 continuous recording.

