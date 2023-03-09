With Diablo IV right around the corner, Blizzard is teaming up with KFC to give players an early crack at the beta… for the small price of all your daily allowance of sodium. From now until March 18th, you can purchase the KFC Double Down — the chicken sandwich that eschews common sense, good taste, and health considerations by swapping out bread for two pieces of fried chicken — and receive early access to the open beta.

“For the love of everything holy do not eat a Double Down,” said The The Hamden Journal wearables reviewer Victoria Song. “I only had 1/5th of one and I felt it rolling around, wrecking my insides for a whole 24 hours as the salt turned me into a shriveled husk.”