We’re off and running in the year 2022 with new console restocks. While we’re all hoping that availability of the popular PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles opens up so anyone can buy a console at retail price whenever they choose, for now we have to keep our eyes peeled, remain vigilant, and keep our F5 keys ready.

While GameStop finished off 2021 with a series of scheduled in-store selling events for new consoles — giving us a throwback to the old days of lining up outside of stores in person — the video game retailer now has Xbox Series X consoles available on its site to order. You can pick up an Xbox Series X bundle, complete with Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, Call of Duty Vanguard, and a $50 GameStop gift card for $669.96.

GameStop’s new console bundles are usually limited to GameStop Pro subscribers, though this one is open to everyone. Remember that patience and persistence are often key with these console restocks. Don’t stop trying until it shows sold out. Though if luck is not on your side for this one, or if you don’t prefer a bundle, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on future console restocks at GameStop and other retailers.

Xbox Series X Ultimate Games and System Bundle The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. This bundle from GameStop comes with Farcry 6, NBA 2K22, Call of Duty Vanguard, and a $50 gift card.

Accessories for Xbox consoles

Xbox Wireless Controller Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you decide to use the optional rechargeable battery.

Xbox Wireless Headset You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition The latest installment in the cherished sci-fi first-person shooter franchise delivers a hefty campaign, along with a free-to-play multiplayer mode. This physical version comes with a free steelbook case.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch.