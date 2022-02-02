Hump Day is better when it’s paired with excellent deals, and excellent deals are all the better when one of them is a great TV for a new low price.

There’s a great deal on Vizio’s P-Series of 2021 TVs that fits nicely with anyone seeking a match for the latest consoles. The P-Series Quantum supports many of the sought-after specs that a PS5 or Xbox Series X owner should look for, including HDMI 2.1, HDR, and a variable refresh rate with 120Hz at 1080p and 60Hz at 4K. When it comes to streaming TV shows and movies, there’s built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility. These TVs come in 65 inches, 75 inches, and a massive 85 inches. Right now, you can get the 65-inch P65Q9-J model for just $899 on Amazon, knocking $300 off. The 75-inch P75Q9-J01 is also on sale for $1,599 — a much higher price, yes, but a slightly bigger savings of $400.

Vizio P-Series Quantum TV (2021) Vizio’s P-Series Quantum 4K TV supports HDMI 2.1, VRR (variable refresh rate), Dolby Vision, FreeSync, 120Hz refresh. and both Chromecast and AirPlay 2. It is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes.

Switching gears over to audio, there are some noteworthy deals on headphones and earbuds. Starting off, all colors of the Apple AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones are $449.99 (about $100 off) on Amazon. We’ve mentioned the AirPods Max plenty of times in our deal roundups before, and there’s good reason — they’re an excellent pair of headphones if you live in Apple’s ecosystem, and they go on sale often.

The frequency of discounts on these cans urges me to suggest never to pay full price. Though there is one caveat to that: if you desire a certain color. It’s common to see only one or two AirPods Max colors go on sale at a time, and sometimes, it’s the more vibrant ones that not everyone wants. So it’s nice to see a great price on these spatial audio-equipped Bluetooth headphones with a full choice of hue. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Max Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

Another popular audio device that’s frequently been on sale in the past is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. These are Samsung’s flagship true-wireless earbuds, and we haven’t seen a deal this good on them since we reached 2022. Amazon, Target, and Best Buy each have all colors of Buds Pro available for $149.99 ($50 off). That’s about $25 away from their all-time low price but still an excellent value for a top-tier earbud.

If you use Samsung phones, these are your AirPods Pro equivalent, with easy connectivity, active noise cancellation, IPX7-rated water resistance, and a wireless charging case. They are, of course, compatible with any Bluetooth-equipped device, so even if you don’t live and breathe Samsung, these are a solid pair to consider. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds.

Now for a new kid on the block deal: the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are a pair of true wireless earbuds we have yet to review but offer a lot on paper. Anker’s Soundcore line is known for being a great value proposition, with aggressive pricing on mid-range performing gear. The Liberty 3 Pro came out in late-2021 with a higher price that put them in closer competition with flagship earbuds from Apple, Samsung, and others — albeit still undercutting them a bit. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation and LDAC audio support, which is pretty rare outside of much more expensive sets. Amazon has the Liberty 3 Pro for $129.99 ($40 off), making them a very low-cost option for such high-spec features.

