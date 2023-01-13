Get a $50 credit when you reserve and preorder the Galaxy S23

Samsung’s next Unpacked event will kick off on February 1st, when we expect it to launch the Galaxy S23 and a new Galaxy Book laptop. As usual, the company has opened up some promotions that can earn you free credit to use in its online store. From now through the day of the event, simply placing a free reservation for either the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Book will set you up to get a $50 gift card, or $100 if you choose to reserve both. The catch is that, to get this credit, you have to follow through with preordering them once the floodgate opens on February 1st.

Actually, there’s more than one catch. You must spend the complimentary gift card at the same time you put money down for your preorder — and you can’t use it to make your new S23 or Galaxy Book cheaper to buy. Instead, it’s for accessories and other gear available on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung mobile app. If you don’t use it during this purchase, you lose it.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is about as jam-packed with features as sub-$150 wireless gaming headsets but at a fraction of the cost. At Amazon, you can pick from two different color schemes that cost just $29.99 each (originally $80). These were my favorites from 2022 and not just because of their low price. What they lack in premium build materials is made up for with good sound quality, solid wireless performance, acceptable comfort, and dual wireless modes (2.4GHz and Bluetooth). You might be able to find a cheaper wireless gaming headset, but I suggest you don’t try when there are deals this good on a solid model that I can vouch for.

There’s a solid deal happening at Amazon on a robot vacuum that we feel much better recommending for $300 instead of its original $449 price. The product is Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro, and it can both suck stuff up and mop your floors. My colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy praised its excellent mopping capability as well as its knack for not getting stuck while on the job. That it can be commanded with your voice via Google Assistant or Alexa is another plus.

Its performance was never in question during our review; however, it has a couple of flaws that made its higher $449 price tough to swallow, like so-so visual mapping capabilities that skipped large sections of rooms during our testing and the fact that you have to remove the mop for it to vacuum. We noticed that it never ran for more than 85 minutes before needing to be charged, so perhaps this one’s best for smaller homes. Read our review.

Best Buy is still offering this mild banger of a deal on the ninth-gen iPad from 2021. The 64GB version that can connect via Wi-Fi is $249.99, which is the lowest price that a major retailer has sold it for. You’ll even get 25 percent off a Logitech keyboard folio with purchase. (Look beneath the price to find a small section called “Hot offer” for more details.) This model has become tough to find in stock at Amazon — or else I’d expect that retailer to match this deal.