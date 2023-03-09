Get $50 off the Xbox Series X at Verizon

Verizon, of all places, has knocked $50 off the cost of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console. While it normally costs $499.99 anywhere you might look, you can get it right now for $449.99. This isn’t a huge discount, and it may not last for long, but any drop in cost is appreciated these days. With its recent sale on Series S consoles for wireless subscribers, Verizon is making a name for itself as a great place to get an Xbox on the cheap.

From late 2020 through the middle of 2022, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 were still very difficult to find in stock, resulting in some people making a hobby out of quickly buying up stock of consoles, then reselling them at exorbitant prices. Thankfully, those times seems to be behind us, and now we’re at a point when manufacturers are ready to OK price cuts like these.

With a savings of $50, maybe you’ve got money left in your pocket for an extra controller, an SSD to store more games on, or a couple months worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.