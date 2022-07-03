German traffic watchdog says 59,000 Tesla cars affected by safety bug

Germany’s Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt traffic regulator is calling on Tesla to recall more than 59,000 vehicles over a software issue. On June 29th, the KBA published a notice on its website notifying Model Y and 3 owners of a bug with the eCall safety system on those cars, according to . The glitch prevents the tool from automatically calling first responders in the event of a serious accident.
The KBA said the problem affects 59,129 vehicles globally, including Model Y crossovers manufactured at the automaker’s . German media first reported on the notice on Saturday.
Before this week, three of the 11 recalls Tesla issued this year involved a software bug. Most recently, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall involving approximately over a glitch that could cause the infotainment system in 2021 and 2022 Tesla cars to overheat. The news of a new safety issue comes after Tesla in vehicle deliveries on Saturday.
