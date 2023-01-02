German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023

German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company’s latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will “bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker,” per a Monday release.

The Apogee builds from the lessons learned in developing the Cray X, resulting in German Bionic’s lightest exosuit to date. Despite the litheness, it can offset up to 66 pounds of load to the user’s lower back per lifting motion and offers active walking assistance to reduce fatigue. The SafetyVest, on the other hand, doesn’t actively help the user pick up heavy stuff but it does monitor their movements and body positioning as they work and offers “data-based, personalized ergonomic insights, as well as assessments and recommended actions.”

Both the Apogee and SafetyVest rely on the German Bionic IO architecture to collect, monitor, analyze and report the user’s ergonomic data back to them. This is done typically either through the onboard display or via audible alerts when the user is actively making unsafe movements.

“With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably,” Norma Steller, CPO of German Bionic, said in the release. “Both our new ergonomic wearables – Apogee and Smart SafetyVest – as well as our award-winning Cray X exoskeleton enable us to provide the right support for just about any company or work environment where manual work is performed. And with the German Bionic IO data platform, we also deliver a powerful analytics tool for workplace ergonomics and processes.”

Details are still sparse ahead of the show but German Bionic will be exhibiting its wares at CES, booth #7141 in the West Hall if you’re attending in person. If not, no worries, The Hamden Journal will have full coverage of the show floor with hands-on reviews, videos and news throughout the week — stay tuned!