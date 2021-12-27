Genshin Impact’s next update, version 2.4, will launch Jan. 5, Mihoyo announced this weekend. Titled “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” the update features the submerged ruins of Enkanomiya, “sealed away for thousands of years beneath Inazuma,” developers say.

“Fleeting Colors in Flight” will also include two new playable characters, five-star Shenhe and four-star Yun Jin. Both are pole arm fighters and useful support characters for your team. They’ll take on new enemies from the depths of Enkanomiya, including the Bathysmal Vishaps, described as “cunning social predators who can hunt together and take advantage of their surroundings in combat.”

As for the new territory, Enkanomiya is both “a huge floating island” that is “beneath the ocean,” Mihoyo’s news release says, and it’s “constantly eroded by the Abyss.” Being underwater, Enkanomiya lacks the day and night cycle (although time still passes) of the surface. “Players will find a way to use Dainichi Mikoshi, the artificial sun developed by the ancient civilization,” Mihoyo said, “as they delve into the puzzles and depths of Enkanomiya.”

The new year on the world above means new games, stalls, vendors “and all sorts of festivities” in Livue Harbor; seasonal events that offer a chance at free four-star Livue characters (eight in all); 10 Intertwined Fates; and a chance to help Ningugang rebuild the Jade Chamber.

Genshin Impact originally launched in September 2020, and came to PlayStation 5 in April 2021. The free-to-play, open-world action RPG currently allows players to explore Livue Harbor, Inazuma, and Mondstadt, three of the seven cities in the larger realm of Tevyat.